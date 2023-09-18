Galatasaray vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Galatasaray and Copenhagen get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway when they lock horns at RAMS Park in Group A on Wednesday.

The Turkish powerhouse are currently on a run of six consecutive victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Galatasaray continue to dazzle in the 2023-24 campaign as they cruised to a 4-2 victory over Samsunspor in the Super Lig last Saturday.

Okan Buruk’s men have now won their last matches across all competitions, stretching back to a goalless draw against Kayserispor on August 12.

Galatasaray now turn their sights to the Champions League, where they have reached the group stages following a 5-3 aggregate victory over Molde in August’s playoff.

Copenhagen, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by a dogged Nordsjaelland side in the Danish Superliga on Saturday.

Prior to that, Jacob Neestrup’s side picked up a 2-0 victory over Viborg on August 3 to end their run of two consecutive games without a win.

Having missed out on the Champions League last season, Copenhagen confirmed their return to the continental showpiece courtesy of 2-1 victory over Rakow in August’s playoff.

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Galatasaray and Copenhagen picking up one win each in their previous three meetings.

The Danish side are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches across all competitions this season, claiming 10 wins and three draws.

Galatasaray are on a six-match winning streak and are undefeated in their last 10, picking up eight wins and two draws since the start of the season.

Copenhagen have won all but one of their last seven away matches this season, with Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Nordsjaelland being the exception.

Buruk’s men have won their last eight competitive home matches, scoring 16 goals and keeping six clean sheets since April’s 3-3 draw against Fatih Karagumruk.

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen Prediction

Galatasaray and Copenhagen have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to extend their impressive domestic form in the Champions League.

While we anticipate an end-to-end affair on Wednesday, Galatasaray’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we fancy them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Copenhagen

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Galatasaray (The Turkish side have led at halftime in their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of Galatasaray’s last five games)