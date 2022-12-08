Galatasaray vs Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor will square off in an all-Turkish friendly on Saturday (December 10).

The hosts are coming off a seven-goal thriller against Villarreal in a friendly on Tuesday. The Yellow Submarine had a rampant start, taking a three-goal lead inside 32 minutes. Bafetimbi Gomis reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute, but Jorge Pascual restored Villarreal's three-goal lead just before half-time.

Abdulkerim Bardakci and Baran Demiroglu scored second-half goals to make the scoreline more respectable.

Demispor, meanwhile, were rampant in a 5-0 friendly victory over FK Liepaja on Thursday. Five players got on the scoresheet for Vincenzo Montella's side.

Galatasaray have two more friendlies lined up before getting back to competitive action against Keciorengucu in the Turkish Cup. Demirspor will take on Italian side Sampdoria in a friendly next week.

Galatasaray vs Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have 19 wins from their last 36 games against Demirspor, who have nine wins in the fixture, while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in October was a goalless stalemate.

Galatasaray were on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning their last four games before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. However, they have lost their two friendlies during the break.

Seven of Galatasaray's last nine games, including friendlies, have produced at least three goals.

Demirspor's three friendlies during the World Cup break have produced at least three goals.

Galatasaray have scored over two goals in seven of their last eight games across competitions, including friendlies.

Galatasaray vs Demirspor Prediction

Galatasaray have not continued their pre-World Cup form into their friendlies, having lost twice during the break. However, the Itsanbul outfit showed great determination in the second half in their defeat to Villarreal, which highlighted their quality in attack.

Demirspor, meanwhile, are underdogs in the game but could take advantage if given the opportunity. However, Galatasaray have superior quality and should claim victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-2 Adana Demirspor

Galatasaray vs Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Galatasaray to score 2+ goals

