Galatasaray vs Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Galatasaray will welcome Adana Demirspor to Rams Park for a Turkish Super Lig matchday 15 fixture on Friday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Pendikspor. Cedric Bakambu and Hakim Ziyech scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Demirspor, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Samsunspor. They went ahead through M'Baye Niang's 27th-minute penalty but Olivier Ntcham drew the game level in the 35th minute. Carlo Holse gave the visitors the lead in first-half injury time while Marius and Yusuf Barasi scored second-half goals for either side.

The defeat left the Blue Lightnings in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 23 points from 14 games. Galatasaray are joint-top of the standings alongside Fenerbahce, with both sides boasting 37 points from 14 games.

Galatasaray vs Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 39th meeting between the two sides. Gala lead 20-9.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Galatasaray claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

Five of Galatasaray's last six games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Adana Demirspor are winless in the nine away games they have played this season, losing five and drawing four.

Galatasaray's last 12 games in all competitions have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Eight of Adana Demispor's nine away games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Gala's last six games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Galatasaray vs Demirspor Prediction

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are locked in an intense two-way title race and will be looking to keep winning games ahead of their epic double-header 'intercontinental derbies' in the league and Super Cup later this month. A win here for Galatasaray will take them temporarily clear at the summit until their arch-rivals take to the field 24 hours later.

Demirspor are once again in the conversation for continental football. However, their away record has been poor and they might struggle against a side with a perfect record at home this season.

We are backing Okan Buruk's side to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Pendikspor

Galatasaray vs Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Galatasaray to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corner kicks