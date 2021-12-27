Galatasaray vs Denizlispor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkiye Kupasi 2021-22

Domestic football continues in Turkey this week in the form of the Turkiye Kupasi, with Galatasaray hosting Denizlispor in the fourth round of the domestic cup on Tuesday.

Galatasaray are the record champions of the Turkiye Kupasi, winning the cup competition 18 times. However, they last lifted the trophy in the 2018-19 season. They have been knocked out in the quarterfinals of the last two editions of the tournament, both times by Alanyaspor.

Galatasaray make their first appearance in the tournament this season on Tuesday and will be looking to make a strong opening statement.

Denizlispor beat Sile Yildizspor on penalties in their first cup game this season after playing to a 1-1 draw in normal time. They then beat Agri Spor 3-0 in their next encounter, scoring all three goals in the second half of the game.

Denizlispor were eliminated at this stage of the tournament last season and will be looking to go a step further this time around.

Galatasaray vs Denizlispor Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Galatasaray and Denizlispor. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won just four times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the league last season, with Galatasaray winning 4-1.

Galatasaray Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Denizlispor Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Galatasaray vs Denizlispor Team News

Galatasaray

The hosts have a couple of players who are set to miss Tuesday's game. Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne and Arda Turan are all injured and will miss out on the game.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne, Arda Turan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denizlispor

Kevin Mayi, Omer Sismanoglu, Ismail Aissati and Okan Derici are injured and are not expected to play on Tuesday.

Injured: Kevin Mayi, Omer Sismanoglu, Ismail Aissati, Okan Derici

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs Denizlispor Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Cipe; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Sofiane Feghouli, Aytac Kara, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Halil Dervisoglu, Mostafa Mohamed

Denizlispor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Huseyin Altintas; Emre Saglik, Hakan Cinemre, Leo Schwechlen, Gokhan Suzen; Muhammed Gonulacar, Muhammet Ozkal; Bunyamin Balat, Mustafa Cecenoglu, Brahim Darri; Veton Tusha

Galatasaray vs Denizlispor Prediction

Galatasaray are struggling for form at the moment and now have the perfect opportunity to pick up form against significantly weaker opposition. They have won just one of their last seven games and will now be looking to kick on this week.

Denizlispor have lost four of their last five games and have failed to score in three of those outings. Their cup run should come to an end later this week.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Denizlispor

