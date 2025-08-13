Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagümrük Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Galatasaray will host Fatih Karagümrük at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Friday in the second round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will be confident to build on their last result and continue a solid start to the season.

Ad

Galatasaray completely outclassed and outmatched 10-man Gaziantep on the opening weekend as they recorded an easy 3-0 away win. The defending champions had an eventful transfer window and remain favorites to win the league title for a third consecutive season, but will keep their focus on this weekend's game as they go up against a considerably weaker side.

Karagümrük were unable to kick off the new season on Sunday due to their match being postponed as a result of Istanbul Basaksehir’s Conference League qualification game during the week. The newly-promoted side had a quiet pre-season campaign and will have their focus set on staying up by season's end, but will have their work cut out when they go up against the record title holders on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagümrük Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 21 previous occasions going into the weekend. Galatasaray have won 13 of those games, five have ended in draws, while Fatih Karagümrük have won the remaining three.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last May, which Cimbom won 3-2.

The hosts have scored an impressive 14 goals across the last nine editions of this fixture.

The visitors are without a league win in this fixture since 2020.

Galatasaray finished the last Super Lig campaign with the best offensive and defensive records, scoring 91 goals and conceding only 31 across 36 games.

The Lions have not lost a league game in the Turkish top flight since March.

Ad

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagümrük Prediction

Cimbom are heavy favorites going into Friday's game, courtesy of their home advantage and superior quality squad, and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Fatih Karagümrük will be delighted to get a draw against a much stronger side, but will need to produce something really special to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Fatih Karagümrük

Ad

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagümrük Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More