Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Galatasaray and Fatih Karagumruk are back in action in the Turkish Super Lig when they face off at Rams Park on Wednesday.

This match takes place following the competition’s one-week suspension after now-resigned Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca physically assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler when they played against Caykur Rizespor.

Galatasaray were left spitting feathers last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Copenhagen in an all-important Group A showdown. This result denied Okan Buruk’s men a place in the knockout stages as they finished third with five points from six games, one point above rock-bottom Manchester United.

Galatasaray now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they are on a three-game winning streak and have won 12 of their last 13 matches to sit level on 40 points with rivals Fenerbahce at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Fatih Karagumruk were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Antalyaspor. Prior to that, Alparslan Erdem’s men were on a two-match winning run, beating Istanbulspor 3-0 on December 1, four days before edging out Belediye Derincespor in the Turkish Cup.

With 17 points from 15 matches, Karagumrukare are currently 13th in the Super Lig standings, just three points above the relegation zone.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Galatasaray hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Fatih Karagumruk have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last five games against Erdem’s men, stretching back to a 2-1 loss in their very first encounter in December 2020.

Fatih Karagumruk have failed to win their last six away matches, picking up just two points from the last 21 available since a 2-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir on August 20.

Galatasaray have won three of their last four home matches across all competitions, with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester United on November 29 being the exception.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

Galatasaray take on a Fatih Karagumruk side who have struggled to impose themselves away from home and will be backing themselves to come away with the desired result. Given the gulf in class and quality between the sides, we fancy the hosts claiming all three points in this one.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-0 Fatih Karagumruk

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)