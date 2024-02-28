Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Galatasaray and Fatih Karagumruk go head-to-head at Rams Park in the Turkiye Kupasi quarterfinals on Thursday (February 29).

The hosts returned to winning ways on Monday, edging out a dogged Antalyaspor side 2-1 at home in the Super Lig. Before that, Okan Buruk’s men crashed out of the UEFA Europa League, losing 4-1 to Sparta Prague in the second leg of their playoff clash in midweek after a 3-2 victory in the first leg.

Galatasaray, who are first in the Super Lig, turn their sights to the Turkiye Kupasi, where they have brushed aside Umraniyespor and Bandirmaspor in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Fatih were left spitting feathers last time out, as they drew 1-1 with Alanyaspor after conceding a 95th-minute equaliser. However, Shota Arveladze’s men have gone four games without defeat, winning twice, since a 3-1 loss to Hatayspor on February 2.

While Karagumruk sit just one point above the relegation zone, they have enjoyed a solid cup run, seeing off Belediye Derince, Kirklarelispor and Samsunspor en route the quarterfinals.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last seven meetings, Galatasaray lead 3-1.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in four home games against Fatih, winning thrice, since April 2021.

Karagumruk are winless in 12 away games, losing nine, since a 2-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir in August.

Galatasaray have won their last 11 home games across competitions since a 3-3 draw with Manchester United on November 29.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

Galatasaray will be licking their lips as they take on a Fatih side who have struggled away from home. Expect a one-sided affair at Rams Park, with the hosts to come away with a routine win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Fatih

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galataraay to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Galatasaray’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in six of their last seven meetings.)