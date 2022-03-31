Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Galatasaray and Fatih Karagumruk will return to Turkish Super Lig action this weekend when they battle for three points at the Nef Stadium on Saturday.

The home team will look to return to winning ways following consecutive defeats before the international break. They suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Gaziantep despite taking the lead through Bafetimbi Gomis's 34th-minute strike.

Fatih Karamguruk, meanwhile, secured maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Kayserispor, thanks to an Emre Mor hat-trick.

Galatasaray's defeat saw them drop to 15th spot, having garnered 38 points from 30 matches. Saturday's visitors are in ninth place on 43 points.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-to-Head

This will be only the ninth meeting between the two teams, with Galatasaray winning five. Two games ended in draws, while Karamguruk were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Mostafe Mohamed scored a late equaliser for Galatasaray after Andrea Bertolacci had put Fatih ahead in the 64th minute.

Saturday's hosts have been on a poor run of form, winning just one of their last five games across competitions.Karamguruk, meanwhile, have three wins from their last five league outings.

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L.

Fatih Karamguruk form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Team News

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui has been ruled out with an injury, while Sacha Boey is unavailable due to a cold.

Injury: Omar Elabdellaoui.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Sacha Boey.

Fatih Karamguruk

Kerim Frei, Fabio Borini and Rayyan Baniya are all unavailable due to injuries, while Burak Bekaroglu is suspended.

Injuries: Kerim Frei, Fabio Borini, Rayyan Baniya

Suspension: Burak Bekaroglu.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Predicted XIs

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera (GK); Patrick van Aanholt, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Erick Pulgar; Kerem Akturkoglu, Ryan Babel, Emre Kilinc; Bafetimbi Gomis.

Fatih Karumguruk (4-5-1): Emiliano Viviano (GK); Jure Balkovic, Alparslan Erdem, Davide Biraschi, Salih Dursun; Lucas Biglia, Jimmy Durmaz, Abdoulaye Toure, Kristijan Bistrovic, Emre Mor; Aleksander Pesic.

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

Galatasaray's disastrous campaign means nothing is guaranteed, despite the caputal side being the favorites and also having home advantage. Fatih Karamguruk, meanwhile, have been more consistent and will fancy their chances of leaving the capital with something.

Both sides are likely to find the back of the net in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-2 Fatih Karagumruk.

