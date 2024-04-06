Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Galatasaray square off against arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the 50th edition of the Turkish Super Cup on Sunday.

Gala's Turkish Super Lig triumph last season earned them the right to contest the Super Cup while Fener are here as Turkish Cup champions.

The Yellow Canaries are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 home win over Adana Demispor in league action. First-half goals from Alexander Djiku and Mario Balotelli ensured that the two sides went into the break level. Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic and Serdar Dursun added second-half goals for Fener while Yusuf Barasi scored a second for Demirspor.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, saw off Hatayspor with a narrow 1-0 home win. Mauro Icardi's 13th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides and helped the Lions maintain their two-point advantage at the summit of the standings.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 399th edition of the intercontinental derby. Fenerbahce have 148 wins to their name, and Galatasaray were victorious on 120 occasions while 123 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when they shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Galatasaray have won five of their last six games across competitions (one loss).

Four of Fenerbahce's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Galatasaray's last six games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Prediction

One of the fiercest rivalries in world football will take centre stage this weekend with silverware on offer for Turkey's biggest rivals. This game was initially scheduled to be played in December 2023 but disagreements between the clubs and the football authorities saw it postponed.

Galatasaray are the more in-form side and also hold the advantage in a gripping title race. However, Fenerbahce know that a win here could swing the pendulum in their favor. İsmail Kartal's side also have an important European tie coming up.

This fixture tends to be feisty and tempers often flare. We are backing the game to end in a goalless stalemate and Galatasaray to claim a narrow win after extra time.

Prediction: Galatasaray 0-0 Fenerbahce (Galatasaray to win after extra time)

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 35 booking points