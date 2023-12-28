Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce bring the year to a close in grand style when they square off at the Al-Awwal Stadium in the Turkish Super Cup final on Friday.

The two fierce rivals faced off in a heated Intercontinental Derby on Christmas Eve, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce faced off in a Turkish Super Lig top-of-the-table clash last Sunday with both sides playing out a goalless draw.

With that result, Okan Buruk’s men extended their unbeaten run in the league to six matches, picking up four wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss against Trabzonspor on November 4.

In the second of their two consecutive league-and-cup meetings, Galatasaray will now look to get one over Fernabahce and make it four straight matches without defeat against the Yellow Canaries.

For Ismail Kartal’s men, they head into Friday’s matchup looking to secure just their second piece of silverware since the 2014-15 campaign.

Fenerbahce ended their trophy drought in May when they picked up the Turkish Cup courtesy of a 3-0 aggregate victory over Sivasspor in the final.

The 28-time Turkish champions are currently on a run of five straight games without defeat, stretching back to a shock 6-1 loss against FC Nordsjaelland on November 30.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 148 wins from the last 398 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Galatasaray have picked up 127 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 123 occasions.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Buruk’s men, claiming two wins and four draws since April 2017.

Galatasaray have lost just one of their last seven matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and two draws since late November.

Fenerbahce have gone five straight matches without defeat in all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since November’s humbling defeat against Nordsjaelland.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The Intercontinental Derby is considered the biggest fixture in Turkish football and we anticipate another nail-biting contest between the two fierce rivals.

Given the stakes of the game, we expect both sides to take the game to each other, but we fancy Galatasaray coming away with a narrow victory in normal time.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Fenerbahce

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)