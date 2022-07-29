Galatasaray vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July | Club Friendlies 2022

Galatasaray and Fiorentina will lock horns in a friendly at the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig, Austria, on Sunday.

Galatasaray are looking to bounce back from a disappointing league campaign last season where the Istanbul outfit finished in 13th place. Their run in Europe was topsy-turvy too. They lost out in the Champions League second qualifying round to drop into the Europa League, where they were beaten in the last 16.

With Okan Burak now in charge, the Turkish giants are looking forward to a new era, although their pre-season results haven't been promising.

In six friendlies thus far, Galatasaray have won only twice and will aim to wrap it all up with a big win as their new league season begins next weekend.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have been on a roll, winning all three of their friendlies this summer, although the Florence outfit have played relatively modest teams. Galatasaray will be their toughest assignment yet.

La Viola achieved their highest Serie A finish last season in six years after finishing in seventh place to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Their new Serie A campaign begins on August 14 at home to Cremonese.

Galatasaray vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Galatasaray and Fiorentina have clashed twice in pre-season friendlies before, with both teams claiming one win each.

The Turkish side won the first clash 1-0 in August 2012 before La Viola got back at them with a 4-1 thumping seven years later.

Galatasaray have netted six goals in as many pre-season games, conceding five.

La Viola have scored 15 goals in three games while shipping just one.

Galatasaray have won, lost and drawn twice in six friendlies so far.

Fiorentina have won all three of their pre-season games.

Galatasaray vs Fiorentina Prediction

Galatasaray have blown hot and cold during the pre-season while Fiorentina have steamrolled past some Italian minnows.

La Viola will certainly face more challenges here than they've faced in any of their three games so far, but their defence could stifle their Istanbul-based rivals.

It will be close, but Fiorentina should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-2 Fiorentina.

Galatasaray vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

