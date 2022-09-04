Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2022-23

Galatasaray play host to Gaziantep FK at the NEF Stadyumu on Monday in round five of the Turkish Super Lig.

The visitors head into the game on a run of three consecutive league visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Galatasaray were denied their first set of consecutive league wins this season as they were held to a goalless draw by Trabzonspor.

They have now returned to their home turf, where they will be seeking their first win of the season following a 1-0 defeat against Giresunspor on August 13.

With seven points from four games, Galatasaray are currently eighth in the Super Lig table, level on points with rivals Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Gaziantep maintained their superb start to the season as they claimed a comfortable 5-2 win over Antalyaspor last time out.

They have now won their last three games, scoring eight goals and conceding three since a 1-1 draw at Sivasspor in their league opener on August 6.

Gaziantep, who are third in the table, will be eyeing a fourth win on the bounce for the first time since January, when they also picked up four straight victories.

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK Head-To-Head

With five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Gaziantep have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Galatasaray Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Gaziantep FK Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK Team News

Galatasaray

Galatasaray will be without Leo Dubois and Fredrik Midtsjø, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Leo Dubois and Fredrik Midtsjø

Suspended: None

Gaziantep FK

The visiting side head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; Sacha Boey, Victor Nelsson, Abdlkerim Bardakci, Patrick Van Aanholt; Lucas Torreira, Sérgio Oliveira; Yunus Akgün, Dries Mertens, Kerem Aktürkoglu; Haris Seferovic

Gaziantep FK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Günay Güvenc; Stelios Kitsiou, Ertugrul Ersoy, Papy Djilobodji, Matej Hanousek; Furkan Soyalp, Marko Jevtovic; Lazar Markovic, Alexandru Maxim, Mirza Cihan; João Figueiredo

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK Prediction

Gaziantep have kicked off their 2022-23 campaign on a high and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run. However, Galatasaray head into the game with a superior and more experienced squad who are more than capable of getting the job done.

We predict Galatasaray will make use of their home advantage to claim all three points on Monday.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Gaziantep FK

