Galatasaray vs Gaziantep Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2024

Round 23 of the Turkish Super Lig comes to an end on Monday when Galatasaray and Gaziantep go head-to-head at Rams Park.

Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with Marius Șumudica’s men failing to win their five league games since the turn of the year.

Galatasaray continued their push for a 24th Super Lig title as they picked up a 3-1 victory over 10-man Istanbulspor on Thursday.

Okan Buruk’s men have now won four games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last eight outings across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since December’s 1-0 loss against Copenhagen.

With 57 points from 22 matches, Galatasaray are currently second in the Super Lig standings, level on points with first-placed Fenerbahce.

Elsewhere, Gaziantep failed to pull clear of the danger zone last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Konyaspor at the Gaziantep Stadium.

Șumudica’s side are without a win in their five league outings since the start of the year, picking up four draws and losing once since a 3-0 victory over Fatih Karagumruk on December 23.

With 23 points from 22 matches, Gaziantep are currently 16th in the league table, level with 17th-placed Pendikspor in the relegation zone.

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Gaziantep have picked up just one win in that time, which came in March 2022, when they beat Buruk’s men 3-1 on home turf, while the spoils have been shared once.

Galatasaray have won all but one of their last nine home matches across all competitions, with a 3-3 draw against Manchester United on November 29 being the exception.

Gaziantep have lost just one of their last eight matches across all competitions while claiming two wins and five draws since mid-December.

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep Prediction

Galatasaray have kicked off the new year with intent as they look to clinch a record-extending 24th league title.

Buruk’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we are tipping them to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Gaziantep

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven clashes)