Galatasaray vs Goztepe Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Galatasaray will face Goztepe at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side are in fine form at the moment and sit five points clear at the top of the table as they continue their hunt for a fourth consecutive Super Lig title.
They marked their return to action after the international break with a 2-1 away victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, with summer signing Leroy Sane scoring a brace. They then turned their attention to continental football during the week, hosting Norway’s Bodø/Glimt and cruising to a comfortable 3-1 victory.
Goztepe have impressed this season, picking up where they left off last term and are looking to make a push for Europe. They suffered their first defeat of the campaign last weekend, losing 1-0 on the road to Alanyaspor and will be looking to get their campaign back on track against the champions on Sunday.
The visitors sit fifth in the table with 16 points and will finish the gameweek in the continental spots with maximum points on the road this weekend.
Galatasaray vs Goztepe Head-to-Head and Key
- The two teams have had 67 previous encounters. Galatasaray have won 39 of those games while Goztepe have won just 13 times, with their other 15 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts have won their last seven games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2002.
- Sunday's game will see Galatasaray, who have scored the most goals in the division (22), take on Goztepe, who have conceded the fewest (3).
- Cimbom have managed just two clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.
Galatasaray vs Goztepe Prediction
Galatasaray are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won five of their last six games across all competitions. They are undefeated at Rams Park in well over a year and will only need to avoid complacency this weekend to clinch maximum points.
Göz Göz' latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league and they will be keen to restart a new run of form soon. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Goztepe
Galatasaray vs Goztepe Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)