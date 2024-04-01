Galatasaray vs Hatayspor Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024 

Galatasaray will host Hatayspor at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong league campaign and continue their push for back-to-back Super Lig titles. They picked up a 4-3 win over Kasimpasa last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point before Fulham loanee Carlos Vinicius came off the bench to score the winner in additional time with his first league goal for the club.

Galatasaray sit atop the league standings with 81 points from 30 games. They are two points above second-placed Fenerbahce and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Hatayspor, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. However, they returned to winning ways just before the international break, beating Samsunpor 3-0 at the Mersin Stadyumu via goals from three different players.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 33 points from 30 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Galatasaray vs Hatayspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Galatasaray and Hatayspor. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two sides have alternated wins in their last eight competitive matchups with the visitors picking up a 2-1 victory in their most recent clash.

Cimbom Avrupa Fatihi have the best defensive record in the Turkish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 20.

Eight of Hatayspor's 11 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Galatasaray are the only side in the Super Lig this season yet to drop points on home turf.

Galatasaray vs Hatayspor Prediction

Galatasaray are on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games across all competitions. They have won all 15 of their home league games this season and are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash.

Hatayspor's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this week. They have, however, won just once on the road since last September and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Hatayspor

Galatasaray vs Hatayspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)