Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Fresh off the back of reaching the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup, Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir lock horns in round 25 of the Super Lig on Saturday.
Cagdas Atan’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last eight league games against Galatasaray and will travel to Rams Park looking to end this poor run.
Galatasaray continued their quest for a record-extending 19th Turkish Cup title as they picked up a 4-2 victory over Bandirmaspor in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
This result was in line with their impressive form in the Super Lig, where they are on a five-game winning streak and unbeaten in their last 12 matches, claiming 10 wins and two draws since November’s 2-1 loss at Hatayspor.
With 63 points from 24 matches, Galatasaray are currently second in the league standings, only behind first-placed Fenerbahce on goal difference.
Like the hosts, Istanbul Basaksehir also booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup in midweek courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Hatayspor.
Atan’s side have now won three games on the bounce, including back-to-back victories over Konyaspor and Istanbulspor in the Super Lig.
With 33 points from 24 matches, Basaksehir are currently eighth in the league table, four points behind fourth-placed Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.
Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 15 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Istanbul Basaksehir have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.
- Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last eight Super Lig games against Atan’s men, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in November 2019.
- Basaksehir are unbeaten in their last four away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Caykur Rizespor on December 2.
- Galatasaray have won all but one of their last 11 matches at the Rams Park, with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester United on November 29 being the exception.
Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction
While Basaksehir have hit their stride once again, they will need to bring out their A-game against a high-flying Galatasaray side who have won their last seven matches across all competitions. Their last four meetings have produced a combined 16 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest, with Galatasaray claiming all three points once again.
Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Galatasaray’s last seven outings)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight games)