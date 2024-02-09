Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Fresh off the back of reaching the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup, Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir lock horns in round 25 of the Super Lig on Saturday.

Cagdas Atan’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last eight league games against Galatasaray and will travel to Rams Park looking to end this poor run.

Galatasaray continued their quest for a record-extending 19th Turkish Cup title as they picked up a 4-2 victory over Bandirmaspor in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

This result was in line with their impressive form in the Super Lig, where they are on a five-game winning streak and unbeaten in their last 12 matches, claiming 10 wins and two draws since November’s 2-1 loss at Hatayspor.

With 63 points from 24 matches, Galatasaray are currently second in the league standings, only behind first-placed Fenerbahce on goal difference.

Like the hosts, Istanbul Basaksehir also booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup in midweek courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Hatayspor.

Atan’s side have now won three games on the bounce, including back-to-back victories over Konyaspor and Istanbulspor in the Super Lig.

With 33 points from 24 matches, Basaksehir are currently eighth in the league table, four points behind fourth-placed Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Istanbul Basaksehir have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last eight Super Lig games against Atan’s men, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in November 2019.

Basaksehir are unbeaten in their last four away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Caykur Rizespor on December 2.

Galatasaray have won all but one of their last 11 matches at the Rams Park, with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester United on November 29 being the exception.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

While Basaksehir have hit their stride once again, they will need to bring out their A-game against a high-flying Galatasaray side who have won their last seven matches across all competitions. Their last four meetings have produced a combined 16 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest, with Galatasaray claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Galatasaray’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight games)