Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30, 2025

Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir draw the curtain on their Turkish Super Lig campaign when they lock horns at Rams Park on Friday. While Galatasaray have stormed to the league double and will be playing for pride, Cagdaş Atan’s men cannot afford to drop points as they look to secure European football.

The hosts maintained their blistering run of results in the Super Lig run-in with a 2-0 victory against Goztepe at the Gürsel Aksel Stadi last Saturday. Okan Buruk’s side have won their last 10 outings across competitions, winning the Turkiye Kupasi title with a 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor in the final on May 14.

Galatasaray have enjoyed a dominant league campaign, clinching the C title after picking up 92 points in 35 games to go 11 points above second-placed Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Istanbul dropped three huge points in their push for European qualification following a 3-2 home defeat to Adana Demirspor. Atan’s men have lost three of their most recent five games, having won the preceding four.

Basaksehir have 54 points from 34 matches to sit fifth in the standings, one point above sixth-placed Eyüpspor just below the Conference League qualifying spot.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have 17 wins from their last 34 meetings with Istanbul, losing eight.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in five games against Atan’s men, winning four, since a 3-2 defeat in April 2023.

Basaksehir have won all but one of their most recent five away matches, with a 4-1 defeat against Goztepe on April 28 being the exception.

Galatasaray are on a run of five back-to-back home wins and boast the division’s best home record, with 45 points from 17 games.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

It has been a remarkable campaign for Galatasaray, who have secured the league-and-cup double. Istanbul, meanwhile, find themselves in a final-day tussle with Eyupspor for the Conference League ticket.

However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, expect Buruk’s men to secure all three points and dash the hearts of the Basaksehir faithful.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Istanbul

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (The hosts have netted the opening goal in four of their last five games against Basaksehir.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

