Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 25th 2022

Galatasaray and Istanbulspor return to action in the Turkish Super Lig when they square off in a mouth-watering Christmas Day fixture at the NEF Stadyumu.

Still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s Turkish Cup exit, the visitors will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up as they look to rise from the bottom of the table.

Galatasaray returned to competitive football on Thursday when they secured a 1-0 victory over Ankara Keçiörengücü in round five of the Turkiye Kupasi.

Prior to that, Okan Buruk’s men picked up a 2-1 victory over Toulouse on December 16 to end their run of four consecutive friendly matches without a win.

Galatasaray now turn their sights to the Super Lig, where they are on a three-game winning streak and are currently second in the table with 27 points from 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Istanbulspor were dumped out of the Turkish Cup last time out when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Fenerbahce.

They have now lost their last three matches across all competitions, including a 4-0 friendly loss against Besiktas on November 29.

Istanbulspor are on a six-game losing streak in the Super Lig and are currently 18th in the table with eight points from 13 matches.

Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 15 meetings between the teams, Galatasaray have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Istanbulspor have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last six matches against Sunday’s victors, claiming four wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat in December 2003.

Istanbulspor are on a dire six-game losing streak in the Super Lig, dating back to a 2-1 victory at Fatih Karagumruk on October 3.

In contrast, Galatasaray have won their last three league outings, while they are unbeaten in four consecutive home matches, claiming 10 points from a possible 12.

Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Prediction

Galatasaray marked their return to competitive action with a hard-fought cup win and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. Buruk’s side take on a struggling Istanbulspor team who have struggled to make their mark in the big leagues and we are backing them to comfortably see off the visitors.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Istanbulspor

Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (Istanbulspor have conceded first in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Galatasaray’s last five games)

