Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2023

Galatasaray and Kasimpasa get the ball rolling in round 11 of the Turkish Super Lig when they go head-to-head at RAMS Park on Friday.

Okan Buruk’s men head into the weekend on a three-match winning streak against the visitors and will look to extend this dominant run.

Galatasaray returned to winning ways last Saturday when they secured a 1-0 victory away to Caykur Rizespor in the Super Lig.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of German champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League on October 24 which saw their 17-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With last weekend’s result, Buruk’s men have now won nine Super Lig games on the bounce and currently sit second in the league table with 28 points from a possible 30.

Elsewhere, Kasimpasa kicked off their 2023-24 Turkish Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Asakaray on Monday.

This was in keeping with their impressive form in the Super Lig, where they have won four of their last five matches, with a 2-0 defeat against Fenerbahce on October 8 being the exception.

With 18 points from 10 matches, Kasimpasa are currently fifth in the league table but could move into third place with all three points this weekend.

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kasimpasa have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Galatasaray are currently on a three-match winning streak against Kemal Ozdes’ men, scoring six goals and conceding three since a 3-1 loss in January 2022.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last 15 Super Lig matches, picking up 14 wins and one draw since April’s 3-1 defeat against rivals Besiktas.

Kasimpasa have lost just one of their last nine away matches while picking up four wins and four draws since mid-April.

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Prediction

While Kasimpasa have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, they face a sterner challenge in a spirited Galatasaray side who have flown out of the blocks this season.

Buruk’s men boast a 100% home record in the league and we are backing them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Kasimpasa

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven clashes between the two teams)