Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Galatasaray welcome city rivals Kasimpasa to the Nef Stadium for a matchday 25 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday (March 11).

The hosts have not been in action since February, when they claimed a 2-1 comeback win over Kasimpasa at home. Maxi Gomez put the visitors ahead in the opening seconds before Dries Mertens drew Gala level in the 18th minute. Mauro Icardi's 53rd-minute penalty decided the contest.

Kasimpasa, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Antalyaspor on Monday (March 6). Mounir Chouiar, Fode Koita and Mickael Malsa scored to guide their team to victory.

The win saw Apaciler climb to 13th in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 23 games. Galatasaray still lead the way at the summit with 57 points and hold a six-point advantage over arch-rivals Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 29 previous occasions in the past, with Galatasaray leading 18-7..

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Gala claim a 3-2 comeback win away from home.

The hosts are on a strong run of form that has seen them go 17 games without defeat across competitions, winning 16, including the last 14.

Their last six meetings have produced at least three goals and also saw both teams score.

Gala have the best home record in the league this term, garnering 28 points from 11 games.

Kasimpasa are winless in their last seven away games, losing the last four.

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Prediction

Galatasaray have been in rampant form this season and are on course for a domestic double. They're on a 17-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning their last 14, and will be keen to continue from where they left off last month.

Kasimpasa, meanwhile, returned to action with a victory, but their away form has been poor, losing their last four outings. That does not bode well for their victory hopes against an in-form Galatasaray side, who should claim a comfortable win n a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Kasimpasa

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Galatasaray to win both halves

