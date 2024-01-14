Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2024

Galatasaray will entertain Kayserispor at the RAMS Park in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

The hosts are winless in their last seven league outings and dropped points for the second time in that period on Thursday as they were held to a 1-1 draw. Kerem Demirbay broke the deadlock in the first half but Bengali-Fodé Koita equalized for Sivasspor from the penalty spot in the 86th minute. Kerem Aktürkoğlu was sent off in added time and is suspended for this match.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form recently, suffering four defeats on the spin. In their previous outing, they lost 4-1 to Fatih Karagumruk, with Aylton Boa Morte scoring the consolation goal in the first half.

The hosts remained in second place in the league table after their draw against Sivasspor but league leaders Fenerbahce have opened up a two-point lead now following their 7-1 win on Wednesday. The visitors, on the other hand, dropped to seventh place after a loss to Fatih.

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 40 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 23 wins to their name. The visitors have four wins in this fixture and 13 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in their league meetings and they played out a goalless draw in their campaign opener earlier this season.

Galatasaray have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions, with that defeat coming against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Kayserispor have three wins in their last 14 away games in the Super Lig while suffering seven defeats in that period.

The hosts have just one win in their last five meetings against the visitors.

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Prediction

Cimbom are unbeaten at home in the Super Lig since August 2022 and have a 100% home record this season. They have won 24 of their last 26 home games in the Turkish Super Lig and are strong favorites.

They were without the services of Davinson Sanchez, Kaan Ayhan, Angelino, Sacha Boey, Sergio Oliveira, Hakim Ziyech, Mauro Icardi, Cedric Bakambu, and Barış Alper Yılmaz in the draw against Sivasspor, which impacted their performance.

For this home match against Kayserispor, head coach Okan Buruk has another absentee as Kerem Aktürkoğlu is suspended after picking up his first red card of his career against Sivasspor.

Anadolu Yıldızı have suffered four consecutive defeats, conceding 13 times while scoring five goals in that period. They are winless in their last six away meetings against the hosts and might struggle here. Considering their current form, they should not cause any problems for the home team.

Nonetheless, Galatasaray have a lengthy absentee list for the match, with key players missing due to injuries or on international duty. With that in mind, another low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Kayserispor

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score or assist any time - Yes