Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Galatasaray will be looking to get their hands on the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig title when they play host to Kayserispor on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic’s men journey to Rams Park unbeaten in seven games on the spin and will look to keep the ball rolling as they eye a top-half finish.
Galatasaray secured their first piece of silverware this season last Wednesday when they picked up a 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor to clinch the Türkiye Kupasi title.
This was in keeping with their dominant run of results in the Super Lig, where Okan Buruk’s side are on a five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 32 of their 33 matches so far.
Galatasaray have picked up 27 wins and five draws in the league to collect 86 points and sit top of the table, eight points above second-placed Fenerbahce heading into the final three games.
On the other hand, Kayserispor continue to push for a top-half finish as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Antalyaspor at the Kadir Has Stadium last time out.
Jakirovic’s men have gone seven straight games without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Gaziantep on March 15.
With 44 points from 33 matches, Kayserispor are currently 11th in the league table but could move level with seventh-placed Goztepe with a win this weekend.
Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Galatasaray have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 24 of the last 40 meetings between the two teams.
- Kayserispor have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.
- Galatasaray are the only side unbeaten at home this season, having picked up 13 wins and three draws from their 16 games so far — they currently boast the division’s highest points tally at home (42).
- Kayserispor have failed to win nine of their most recent 10 Super Lig away matches, losing five and claiming four draws since the start of December.
Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Prediction
Galatasaray have enjoyed a stellar domestic campaign and find themselves inches away from their 25th league crown.
Kayserispor have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks, but we predict Buruk’s men will make the most of their home advantage to seal the title this weekend.
Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Kayserispor
Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win
Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last eight games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of Galatasaray’s last five matches)