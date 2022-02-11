Galatasaray vs Kayserispor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Galatasaray will welcome Kayserispor to the NEF Stadium for a matchday 25 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The home side played out a 1-1 draw away to Alanyaspor last weekend. First-half goals from Wilson Eduardo and Kerem Akturkoglu saw both sides share the spoils.

Kayserispor secured a 1-0 away victory over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday despite having been reduced to 10 men in the first half. Ramazan Civelek's injury time goal helped the visiting side secure progress.

They will turn their attention to league action this weekend. They currently sit in 10th spot, with 34 points garnered from 24 matches. Galatasaray are six points behind them in 13th position.

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have 22 wins from their last 36 matches against Kayserispor. The visitors were victorious on just three occasions while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Mame Thiam's brace helped Kayserispor secure a 3-0 home win on matchday six of the current campaign.

The hosts are currently on a six-game winless run in all competitions and have been without a league win since December 2021. Kayserispor have won three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Galatasaray form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Kayserispor form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Team News

Galatasaray

Isik Kaan Arslan, Fatoh Ozturk and Fernando Muslera have all been ruled out with injuries. Alpaslan Ozturk was fined and excluded from the game against Alanyaspor for showing an 'indifferent attitude' which puts his participation in doubt for the next game.

Injuries: Isik Kaan Arslan, Fatoh Ozturk, Fernando Muslera

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Alpaslan Ozturk

Kayserispor

Dimitris Kolovetsios and Bernard Mensah are unavailable due to fitness issues. Mame Baba Thiam is back after helping Senegal win a maiden Africa Cup of Nations and could be available for selection.

Emre Demir, Mario Gavranovic, and Gustavo Campanharo missed the last match against Fenerbahce due to COVID-19 and are doubts for the next game.

Injuries: Dimitris Kolovetsios, Bernard Mensah

Suspension: Ugor Demirok

Doubtful: Emre Demir, Mario Gavranovic, Gustavo Campanharo

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-5-1): Inaki Pena (GK); Omer Bayram, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Kerem Akturkoglu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Berkan Kutlu, Emre Kilinc; Halil Dervisoglu

Kayserispor Predicted XI (4-4-2): Silviu Lung (GK); Lionel Carole, Mert Cetin, Ugur Demirok, Onur Bulut; Carlos Mane, Abdulkadir Parmak, Ibrahim Akdag, Emrah Bassan; Andrea Bertolacci, Mustafa Pektemek

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor Prediction

Galatasaray's home advantage could count for little, owing to their atrocious form throughout the season. The capital side have been significantly beneath their usual standards and need a statement victory to turn their season around.

This could come against a Kayserispor side that are a win away from being in the conversation for European qualification. Although one side could secure victory, we are backing both teams to cancel each other out with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Kayserispor

Edited by Shardul Sant