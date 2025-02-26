Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Galatasaray and Konyaspor return to action in the Turkiye Kupasi when they go head-to-head on Thursday. Recep Ucar’s visitors are winless in 16 visits to the Rams Park Stadium since September 2008.

Ad

The hosts maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table at the weekend following a goalless draw with Fenerbahce in a top-of-the-table clash.

Before that, Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray drew 2-2 with AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout-stage playoff, losing 6-3 on aggregate to the Dutch outfit.

Galatasaray now turn their focus to the Turkiye Kupasi, where they have picked up one win and a draw from their opening two games and are second in the points table.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Konyaspor failed to pull clear of the Super Lig danger zone last time out following a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sivasspor at the New Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium.

Ucar’s men have gone three league matches without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine, and have won one of their last 10, which has seen them crash down to 14th in the points table.

Konyaspor return to action in the Turkish Cup, where they boast a 100% record, winning their opening two games to lead the way atop the standings.

Ad

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have 28 wins from their last 39 meetings with Konyaspor, losing thrice..

Galatasaray have won their last four games against Ucar’s men, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 defeat in March 2023.

Konyaspor are winless in five of their most recent six away matches, losing three since the start of December.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 home matches across competitions, picking up 14 wins since August.

Ad

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction

Galatasaray will be licking their lips, as they take on an out-of-sorts Konyaspor side who have won two of their last eight matches across competitions. Buruk’s men boast an outstanding home record in the fixture and should take the win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Konyaspor

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings in the fixture.)

Tip 3: First to score - Galatasaray (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last six games against Konyaspor.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback