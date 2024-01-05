Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Galatasaray will host Konyaspor at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong league campaign and remain hopeful of successfully defending their Super Lig title. They played out a goalless draw against rivals Fenerbahce in their last league outing in an uncharacteristically dull display between the two sides in which they managed a combined one shot on target throughout the match.

Galatasaray sit second in the league table with 44 points from 17 games. They are level on points with Fenerbahce at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, have endured a highly disappointing league campaign so far and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone as the midpoint of the season approaches. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 2-0 victory over Kayserispor featuring two penalty strikes from Albania international Sokol Cikalleshi.

The visitors sit 16th in the league table with 18 points from 17 matches. They are just one point above Fatih Karagumruk in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Galatasaray and Konyaspor. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

Konyaspor are yet to register a win at the Rams Park Stadyumu.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Only one of the Anatolian Eagle's four league wins this season has come on the road.

Galatasaray have the best defensive record in the Turkish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of nine.

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction

Galatasaray are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won four of their last five home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Konyaspor saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-0 Konyaspor

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)