Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2025

Galatasaray and Konyaspor bring round six of the Turkish Super Lig to an end when they lock horns at the Rams Park on Monday. Okan Buruk’s men head into the game as the only side with a 100% record in the new league campaign and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Galatasaray were left battered in their UEFA Champions League opener on Thursday when they fell to a humbling 5-1 defeat away to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their performance at Deutsche Bank Park was a far cry from what has been an outstanding start to the 2025-26 Super Lig, where Buruk’s side have won each of their five games while scoring 15 goals and conceding just once so far.

Galatasaray, who lead the way at the top of the league table, now take on an opposing side who have failed to win their last six encounters, losing five and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in March 2023.

On the other hand, Konyaspor were dealt their first defeat of the season last time out when they were beaten 2-1 by Alanyaspor at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Before that, Joao Pereira’s men kicked off the campaign with consecutive victories over Eyupspor and Gaziantep before playing out a 1-1 draw against Goztepe on August 29.

Konyaspor have picked up seven points from the first 12 available to sit ninth in the Super Lig standings but could move into fifth place with all three points on Monday.

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 29 of the last 41 meetings between the two teams.

Konyaspor have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last 17 home games against Pereira’s men across all competitions, picking up 13 wins and four draws since September 2008.

Konyaspor have managed just two wins from their most recent 11 away matches while losing six and claiming three draws since last January.

Galatasaray are on a run of seven straight home victories in the league, scoring 21 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a goalless draw against rivals Galatasaray on February 24.

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction

Konyaspor have hit a bump since their flying start to the season and face the daunting challenge of a star-studded Galatasaray side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Buruk’s men have been near impenetrable at home in this fixture and we are backing them to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Konyaspor

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Galatasaray (The hosts have netted the opening goal in seven of their last eight games against Konyaspor)

