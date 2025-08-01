Galatasaray vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Galatasaray will welcome Lazio to RAMS Park in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will conclude their preseason after this match, while the Biancocelesti will play two more friendlies later this month.

Aslan maintained their 100% record in the preseason with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Strasbourg last week. Roland Sallai scored in the fifth minute while Barış Alper Yılmaz bagged a brace.

The visitors were in action against Fenerbahce earlier this week. They failed to score for the first time in the preseason and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Galatasaray vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times across all competitions. The visitors have a narrow 3-2 lead in wins, and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2022, and the Biancocelesti registered a 2-1 away win.

The hosts are currently on a 15-game winning streak in all competitions, including friendlies.

The visitors have won just two of their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies. Notably, they have seen conclusive results in the preseason thus far, recording two wins and keeping clean sheets in these wins.

Five of the seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The Biancocelesti have failed to score in three games in that period, while the hosts have failed to score in two.

Aslan have won their last eight home games and they have scored 23 goals in these games.

I Biancocelesti have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The visitors have kept five clean sheets in their last seven preseason games.

Galatasaray vs Lazio Prediction

Cimbom have scored 13 goals in their four preseason games thus far and will look to continue their prolific run here. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last three games.

Leroy Sané started from the bench against Strasbourg and might get the nod to start here. Record signing Victor Osimhen is also in contention to start after signing a permanent move to the club earlier this week.

The Biancocelesti suffered a narrow loss earlier this week and will look to bounce back in this match. They have failed to score in two of their last three meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

Maurizio Sarri is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI from their loss against Fenerbahce. Boulaye Dia and Pedro might get the nod to start.

Cimbom have the home advantage here, and considering their current goalscoring form, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Lazio

Galatasaray vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

. Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

