Galatasaray vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025 

Galatasaray and Liverpool will square off in a UEFA Champions League fixture on Tuesday (September 30th). The game will be played at Rams Park.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig last Friday. Mauro Icardi broke the deadlock with a stylish flick midway through the first half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Liverpool, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. They went behind to regular boogeyman Ismaila Sarr's ninth-minute opener, marking the Senegal international's fifth goal in eight games against the Reds. Substitute Federico Chiesa equalized in the 87th minute to raise hopes of another late turnaround. But injury time drama came at the other end, with Eddie Nketiah settling the contest with a smart finish in the seventh minute of injury time.

Arne Slot's side will turn their focus to the continent where they opened their campaign with a last-gasp 3-2 home win over Atletico Madrid. Gala suffered a 5-1 thrashing away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have one win apiece from four head-to-head games while two games were drawn.

Their last meeting came in December 2006 when Galatasaray claimed a 3-2 comeback home win in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool have won 13 of their last 14 group/league phase games in the UCL.

Gala have scored first in their last 19 games.

None of Liverpool's last seven games have been decided by more than a one-goal margin.

Galatasaray have scored 2+ goals in nine of their last 11 European home games.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Prediction

Galatasaray's thrashing by Frankfurt is their sole defeat in their last 19 games, with the other 18 games ending in victory. However, this does not tell the full story of the Istanbul outfit's European sojourn, as they have won just one of their last 18 UCL games (12 losses). They will relish the return of talisman Victor Osimhen who has recovered from the injury he sustained on international duty with Nigeria.

Liverpool travel to the Turkish capital, Istanbul, the venue of arguably their most famous European exploit. The Merseyside outfit will be looking to bounce back from their loss over the weekend. However, they have lost four of their last six trips to Turkey (one win).

Back the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-3 Liverpool

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

