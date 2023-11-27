Galatasaray vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th November 2023

Galatasaray are set to play Manchester United at the Rams Park on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Alanyaspor in the league. Goals from Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha and a brace from Belgian attacker Dries Mertens secured the win for Galatasaray.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Everton 3-0 in their most recent league game. Goals from Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, forward Marcus Rashford and French striker Anthony Martial sealed the deal for Manchester United.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Galatasaray have won two games and lost one.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has managed 15 goal contributions in 12 league starts for Galatasaray this season.

Attacker Kerem Akturkoglu has managed seven goal contributions in 11 league starts for Galatasaray this season.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has managed six goal contributions in 13 league starts for Manchester United this season.

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay has managed three goals in seven league starts for Manchester United this season.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Prediction

Galatasaray are currently 2nd in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. They are 3rd in their Champions League group, one point ahead of Manchester United, whom they beat in the reverse encounter.

They have built a strong squad. Players like Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha and Dries Mertens part of their attack, while the likes of Lucas Torreira and Angelino are part of their squad as well. Kerem Akturkoglu has also impressed, and the Turkey international has been linked with clubs across Europe as a result.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. They have quietly regained some form in recent games, after a disastrous start to their campaign. It seems unlikely however that they will qualify for the next round of the Champions League though.

The club have become familiar with the Europa League in recent seasons, but given their form in Europe, even that seems like a difficult proposition right now. However, manager Erik ten Hag will be fairly happy with the way his team have picked up wins in recent games.

A close game is on the cards, with Manchester United to win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 0-1 Manchester United

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet- yes