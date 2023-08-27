Galatasaray vs Molde FK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2023

A place in the UEFA Champions League group stages will be up for grabs on Tuesday when Galatasaray play host to Molde in the second leg of the playoffs at Rams Park.

Erling Moe’s men will be looking to overturn their first-leg deficit after suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat when the sides met last week in Norway.

Galatasaray placed one foot in the group stages of the Champions League last Wednesday as they secured a 3-2 victory over Molde at the Aker Stadion.

Prior to that, Okan Buruk’s side picked up their first win of the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign on August 19 when they beat Trabzonspor 2-0 on home turf.

Galatasaray have now won their last three matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since the goalless draw against Kayserispor in their Super Lig opener on August 12.

With last Wednesday’s result, Molde have now failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions, including successive draws against Sandefjord and Valerenga in the Eliteserien.

The only win in that time came on August 15, when they edged out Klaksvik 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory over the Faroe Islands outfit.

Molde are currently third in the Norwegian Eliteserien standings, 10 points off first-placed Bodo/Glimt after picking up 34 points from their 19 matches so far.

Galatasaray vs Molde FK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Galatasaray and Molde, with the Turkish side picking up a 3-2 victory when they first met last week.

Galatasaray are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their seven games this season, picking up five wins and two draws.

Molde are winless in all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws in that time.

Buruk’s men have won their last seven competitive home matches, scoring 10 goals and keeping seven clean sheets since April’s 3-3 draw with Fatih Karagumruk.

Galatasaray vs Molde FK Prediction

With a first-leg victory in the bag, Galatasaray will be confident of reaching the Champions League group stages as they return home, where they have been simply outstanding in recent months.

That said, we predict a one-sided affair, with the Turkish giants claiming a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-0 Molde FK

Galatasaray vs Molde FK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Galatasaray (The Super Lig side have led at half time in five of their last six games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Molde’s last eight matches)