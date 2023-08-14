Galatasaray vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2023

Galatasaray will host Olimpija at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Tuesday in the second leg of their third-round UEFA Champions League qualification clash.

The home side enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season, winning their first Turkish Super Lig title in four seasons, and are now targeting a spot in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. They opened their league campaign on Saturday with a goalless draw against Kayserispor and will be disappointed not to have come away with maximum points.

Olimpija began their Champions League qualification campaign with a 4-2 aggregate win over Latvian outfit Valmiera last month. They were then drawn against Ludogorets in the next round, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg before picking up a 2-1 win in a tense return leg on home turf.

Galatasaray already have a foot in the Champions League playoffs after picking up a 3-0 win in the first-leg clash between the two sides last week. Kerem Akturkoglu, Dries Mertens and former Brentford man Halil Dervisoglu got on the scoresheet for the Turkish outfit.

Galatasaray vs Olimpija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between Galatasaray and Olimpija. The hosts are undefeated in the previous two matchups between the sides.

The visitors have had three meetings against Turkish opposition in European competitions, losing two of those games and drawing the other.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three games after managing just one in their five games prior.

Olimpija are the second-highest-scoring side in the Slovenian top-flight this season with a goal tally of eight.

Galatasaray picked up 47 points on home turf in the Super Lig last season, the highest in the competition.

Galatasaray vs Olimpija Prediction

Galatasaray are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They have won five of their last six home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Olimpija have won three of their last four games and have lost just two of their last 11. They have, however, struggled to pick up results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Olimpija

Galatasaray vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)