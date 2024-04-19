Galatasaray vs Pendik Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Galatasaray welcome Pendik to Rams Park for a Turkish Super Lig matchday 33 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 away thrashing of Alanyaspor last week. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Baris Alper Yilmaz scoring a brace while Hakim Ziyech and Mauro Icardi scored a goal each. The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Leroy Fer received his marching orders in the 64th minute.

Pendik, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Basaksehir. Mame Thiam put them ahead in the 18th minute while the visitors drew level in the 36th minute through Joao Figueiredo in the 36th minute. The 27-year-old's brace put Basaksehir ahead five minutes into the second half while Fredrik Midtsjo equalized six minutes later. Welinton's dismissal shortly after saw the visitors take advantage to score the match-winner in the 80th minute.

The defeat left Pendikspor in 19th spot, having garnered 30 points from 32 games. Galatasaray lead the way with 87 points to their name.

Galatasaray vs Pendik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in December 2023.

Galatasaray are currently on a 20-game unbeaten streak in the league (18 wins).

Five of Pendikspor's last seven league games have been level at halftime.

Mauro Icardi has scored in each of his last four league games (five goals).

Pendikspor have won just one of their last eight league games (six losses).

Galatasaray have the best home record in the league with 48 points garnered from 16 games played in front of their fans.

Galatasaray vs Pendik Prediction

Galatasaray are on course to successfully defend their league title. They hold just a two-point advantage over arch-rivals Fenerbahce with six games left to play. Buruk Okan's side have been invincible at home, having won all 16 games played and they are also on a 13-game winning run in the league at any venue.

Pendikspor's first season in the top-flight has been a struggle and they currently have relegation fears. They are three points away from safety and need to start plotting a great escape.

We are backing Galatasaray to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Galatasaray 4-0 Pendik

Galatasaray vs Pendik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Galatasaray to win both halves

Tip 5 - Mauro Icardi to score at any time

