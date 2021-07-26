Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2021-22

Galatasaray are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray lost the first leg comprehensively, with PSV Eindhoven beating them 5-1. A hat-trick from experienced Israeli attacker Eran Zahavi and a second-half brace from Germany international Mario Gotze secured the win for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven. Turkish forward Emre Kilinc scored the consolation goal for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and lost two.

Before their encounter in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League this season, the two clubs last faced each other during the 2006/07 Champions League group stage.

PSV Eindhoven beat Galatasaray 2-0 then, with second-half goals from Belgian midfielder Timmy Simons and Ivorian striker Arouna Kone securing the win for PSV Eindhoven.

Galatasaray form guide in the UEFA Champions League: L

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the UEFA Champions League: W

Galatasaray vs PSVDeA Eindhoven Team News

Galatasaray

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim will be unable to call upon the services of Norwegian right-back Omar Elabdellaoui, midfielder Taylan Antalyali and Swedish winger Jimmy Durmaz. United States of America international DeAndre Yedlin and midfielder Emre Akbaba have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available.

Injured: Taylan Antalyali, Jimmy Durmaz, Omar Elabdellaoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: DeAndre Yedlin, Emre Akbaba

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven will be without Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero, Belgian goalkeeper Maxime Delanghe and midfielder Richard Ledezma. Star right-back Denzel Dumfries is not expected to play amid heavy transfer speculation.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Maxime Delanghe, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Denzel Dumfries

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Muslera, Christian Luyindama, Marcao Teixeira, Emre Tasdemir, Jesse Sekidika, Arda Turan, Sofiane Feghouli, Emre Kilinc, Omer Bayram, Radamel Falcao, Ryan Babel

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel, Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi

Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Galatasaray will have to be at their very best in order to stand a chance against PSV Eindhoven. They have been active in the transfer market recently and are set to sign right-back Sacha Boey and left-back Patrick van Aanholt, but the game against the Eredivisie giants might come too early for the full-back duo.

Galatasaray have completed two signings. Sacha Boey is in Istanbul tonight with his agents, medical test and contract to be signed on Monday - contract until 2024. 🟡🔴 #Gala



Patrick van Aanholt will be unveiled on Tuesday - contract until 2025. 🇹🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are set to lose two of their most important players. Donyell Malen is very close to signing for Borussia Dortmund, while interest in Denzel Dumfries is extremely high and he is expected to leave as well. Manager Roger Schmidt relied heavily on the duo last season and it remains to e seen how they are replaced.

Donyell Malen to Borussia Dortmund, here we go and confirmed. Deal set to be completed for €30m to PSV, paperworks to be prepared and signed during the weekend. 🟡⚫️ #BVB



Malen will sign until June 2026 - his salary will improve from year to year. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/qenySHnX1s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021

PSV Eindhoven should be able to win here.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

