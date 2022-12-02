Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2022

Galatasaray and Rayo Vallecano go head-to-head in a friendly fixture at the NEF Stadyumu on Saturday.

The Super Lig side head into the weekend on a four-game winning streak and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Galatasaray maintained their fine run of results as they steamrolled Istanbul Basaksehir 7-0 in the Super Lig on November 12.

They have won their last four matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Ofspor in the second round of the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray are currently second in the Super Lig standings with 27 points from 13 games, two points off first-placed Fenerbahce.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano returned to action from the World Cup break last Wednesday when they fell to a 3-1 friendly loss against Fenerbahce.

Prior to that, they were on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming three draws and four wins, including a 3-1 victory over Mollerussa in the Copa del Rey.

Rayo Vallecano have failed to win their last four friendly matchups, picking up two draws and suffering two defeats since July.

Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Galatasaray and Rayo Vallecano, who will be looking to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

Galatasaray are on a run of four consecutive victories, while they are unbeaten in six consecutive matches, claiming five wins and one draw.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last four friendly matches, picking up two draws and losing twice since July’s 2-1 victory over Leganes.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last seven home games across all competitions, claiming an impressive six wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against Giresunspor on August 23.

Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

While Rayo Vallecano will be looking to return to winning ways, they take on a Galatasaray side who are currently firing on all cylinders. The Super Lig side have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we are backing them to come away victorious once again.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Rayo Vallecano’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Galatasaray’s last seven outings)

