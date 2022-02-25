Galatasaray vs Rizespor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Galatasaray will welcome Rizespor to the Nef Stadium for a matchday 27 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a crucial 3-2 away victory over Goztepe on Monday. Substitute Bafetimbi Gomis scored a brace in the final three minutes of the game to help the capital side secure a much-needed win.

Rizespor fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Baseksehir last weekend. Trezeguet scored a brace to help his side leave the Caykur Didi Stadyumu with all three points.

The defeat left the Rize outfit in 18th spot and they are four points away from safety. Galatasaray's saw them climb to 13th place, having garnered 32 points from 26 matches.

Galatasaray vs Rizespor Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have 20 wins from their last 34 matches against Rizespor. Eight matches ended in a stalemate, while Sunday's visitors have six wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Mostafe Mohamed scored a brace to help Gala secure a 3-2 victory away from home.

The hosts' win over Goztepe halted a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions. Rizespor have just one win from their last nine league matches.

Galatasaray form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Rizespor form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Galatasaray vs Rizespor Team News

Galatasaray

Isik Kaan Arslan is the only player unavailable due to injury. Alpaslan Ozturk was excluded from the first-team for unprofessional conduct last week and a decision will be made on his availability.

First-choice goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is back in training from and could be in line for a return to action after a spell out with a knee injury.

Injuries: Isik Kaan Arslan, Arda Turan

Doubtful: Alpaslan Ozturk, Fernando Muslera

Suspension: None

Rizespor

Aminu Umar has been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injury: Aminu Umar

Suspension: None

Galatasaray vs Rizespor Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK); Omer Bayram, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Erick Pulgar; Kerem Akturkoglu, Ryan Babel, Halil Dervisoglu; Bafetimbi Gomis

Rizespor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tarik Cetin (GK); Cemali Sertel, Carlos Ponck, Sebastian Holmen, Gokhan Gonul; Erik Sabo, Baiano Fabricio; Yusuf Sari, Gedson Fernandes, Yannick Bolasie; Joel Pohjanpalo

Galatasaray vs Rizespor Prediction

Galatasaray's inconsistent displays this season mean that no one knows what to expect from the capital side at any point. However, a crucial away victory last time out will have boosted confidence ahead of this match.

The game against an out-of-sorts Rizespor offers an opportunity for Gala to get their season back on track and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-0 Rizespor

