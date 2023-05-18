Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023

Galatasaray will look to move within touching distance of the Turkish Super Lig title when they take on Sivasspor at the NEF Stadyumu on Saturday (May 20).

The hosts edged closer to their first Super Lig title since the 2018-19 campaign with a 2-0 win over Istanbulspor on Tuesday. Okan Buruk’s side are now unbeaten in five of their last six outings, claiming four wins and a draw since their Turkiye Kupasi quarterfinal exit in April.

With 76 points from 32 games, Galatasaray sit atop the standings eight points above second-placed Fenerbahce, who have a game in hand

Meanwhile, Sivasspor failed to arrest their slump, going down 2-1 at home to ten-man Kasimpasa. Riza Calimbay’s men have gone four games without a win across competitions, losing thrice.

With 37 points from 33 games, Sivasspor are 11th in the Super Lig, level on points with 12th-placed Kasimpasa.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have been dominant in the fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 37 meetings.

Sivasspor have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

The Braves are winless in nine of their last ten visits to the NEF Stadyumu, losing eight since May 2013.

Galatasaray boasts the division’s best home record, picking up 13 wins and 41 points from 16 games.

Sivasspor have lost five of their last six away games across competitions, with a 2-1 win at Antalyaspor on April 24 being the exception.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Prediction

Galatasaray have enjoyed a sensational campaign and are just two wins away from clinching the league. Buruk’s side have been near impenetrable at home, so they should edge out a Sivasspor side who have struggled on the road recently.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Sivasspor

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in all but one of the last ten clashes between the two teams.)

