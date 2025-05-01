Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Galatasaray will host Sivasspor at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Saturday in the 32nd round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a win and maintain their comfortable lead at the top of the table with only five games to go.

Galatasaray have picked up back-to-back 5-1 victories over Konyaspor in the cup and more recently, Eyüpspor in the league last weekend. The hosts have had a stellar season, having only lost once so far in the league and will be confident to see through their title defense as they lead second-placed Fenerbahce by five points going into the final month of the season.

Sivasspor have had a way less impressive season as they have fallen into the relegation battle after winning only three of their last 12 league outings. The visitors, who are tied on points with two teams in the relegation zone, defeated Antalyaspor 2-0 last time out, but will need something a lot more special when they go up against the league's best side.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 45th meeting between the two sides. Galatasaray have won 24 of the previous matchups, 11 have ended in draws, while Sivasspor have won the remaining nine.

The hosts have been rampant in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 14 goals across the last five.

The visitors are winless in their last five games in this fixture and have won just two of their last 11.

Galatasaray have the second-best offensive and best defensive record in the league with 78 goals scored and 30 conceded after 31 games.

Yiğidolar have the joint-second-worst away record in the league with just eight points from 15 matches.

Cimbom, meanwhile, have the best home record in the division and are the only team in the Turkish top-flight this season yet to lose at home.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Prediction

Galatasaray are heavy favorites going into Saturday's match due to the gulf in quality in their squads and their much better form.

Yiğidolar will need a herculean effort to come away with a point here and will likely only try to avoid a blowout defeat, which could damage their goal difference even further.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Sivasspor

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last six matchups)

