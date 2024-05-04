Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Galatasaray will be looking to take one step closer to the Turkish Super Lig title when they play host to Sivasspor at Rams Park on Sunday.

Bulent Uygun’s men have enjoyed a fine run of results in the season’s run-in and will be looking to put a dent in the hosts’ title charge.

Galatasaray turned in another performance of the highest quality as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Adana Demirspor at the New Adana Stadium last Friday.

Okan Buruk’s men have now won eight games on the bounce across all competitions, a run which saw them clinch the Super Cup title courtesy of a controversial 1-0 victory over Fenerbahce.

With 93 points from 34 matches, Galatasaray currently sit at the top of the Super Lig table, four points above second-placed Fenerbahce with just four games to go.

Like the hosts, Sivasspor continued their fine late-season form last time out when they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Konyaspor on home turf.

Uygun’s men have now won all but one of their last four matches across all competitions, with an impressive 2-2 draw against Fenerbahce on April 22 being the exception.

With 48 points from 34 matches, Sivasspor are currently ninth in the league standings but could move into sixth place with all three points this weekend.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sivasspor have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home games against Uygun’s men, claiming nine wins and one draw since May 2013.

Sivasspor have won just one of their last seven away matches so far while losing three and claiming three draws since mid-January.

Galatasaray boast a perfect home record in the Super Lig, having won each of their 17 matches at Rams Park this season.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Prediction

While Sivasspor will be looking to continue their fine late-season form, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Galatasaray side who have been outstanding at home this season.

We predict a one-sided affair at Rams Park, with the hosts coming away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Sivasspor

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Sivasspor)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in five of Galatasaray’s last seven games)