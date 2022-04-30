Galatasaray vs Sivasspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Galatasaray will welcome Sivasspor to the Nef Stadium for a matchday 35 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away win over Altay. Kerem Akturoglu's early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sivasspor also claimed maximum points on home turf against Alanyaspor via the same scoreline. Faycal Fajr scored a 52nd-minute penalty to inspire his side to the win.

The victory pushed Yiğidolar to 13th spot, having garnered 45 points from 34 matches. Galatasaray sit right above them and are two points better off.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have 20 wins from their previous 36 matches against Sivasspor. Seven matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's visitors were victorious on nine occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Faycal Fajr scored an 80th-minute winner to guide Sivasspor to a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Galatasaray are currently on a two-game winning streak, while Sivasspor have won two and drawn two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Galatasaray form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Sivasspor form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Team News

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui and Sofiane Feghoulli are both unavailable due to injuries, while Marcao is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Omar Elabdellaoui, Sofiane Feghoulli

Suspension: Marcao

Sivasspor

Leke James is the only injury concern for the visiting side. There are no suspension concerns for Sivasspor to worry about.

Injuries: Leke James

Suspension: None

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Predicted XI

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera (GK); Patrick van Aanholt, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Erick Pulgar; Kerem Akturkoglu, Ryan Babel, Emre Kilinc; Bafetimbi Gomis

Sivasspor (4-2-3-1): Ali Sasal Vural (GK); Ziya Erdal, Samba Camara, Dimitrios Goutas, Ahmet Oguz; Hakan Arslan, Fredrik Ulvestad; Max Gradel, Faycal Fajr, Erdogan Yesilyurt; Mustafa Yatabare

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor Prediction

The two sides have little left to play for in the league this season, although they will each try to focus on securing a top-half finish. Sivasspor also have a Turkish Cup semifinal tie against Alanyaspor to look forward to.

There is little to separate the two teams, as evidenced by their close standing on the table, and we are backing them to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Sivasspor

