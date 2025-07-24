Galatasaray vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Galatasaray will face Strasbourg at the Rams Park on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The home side enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season, which culminated in a domestic double, and they have since begun work to hit similar heights in the upcoming season.

Ad

Following wins over Ümraniyespor and Austrian outfit Admira Wacker in their first two friendly outings, Cimbom traded tackles with Cagliari last time out and won 3-1. The Serie A side opened the scoring less than 20 minutes after kickoff before three different players got on the scoresheet to secure a comeback win for Galatasaray, including 18-year-old Arda Ünyay, who came off the bench to score for a second game running.

Strasbourg had a bright season in Ligue 1 last season as they finished seventh in the table, just three points shy of the UEFA Champions League qualifying spots. They kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Nancy on Tuesday, with Rayane Tanfouri opening the scoring in the first half before Emanuel Emegha scored the game-winner in the second.

Ad

Trending

Following Saturday's game, both clubs will continue in friendly action, with Galatasaray set to play Lazio while Strasbourg will face Udinese.

Galatasaray vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Galatasaray have had 21 meetings with French opposition in competitive action. They have won seven of those games, lost nine and drawn the other five.

Strasbourg have faced Turkish opponents in their last two pre-season campaigns, losing 4-0 to Fenerbache in July 2024 and 2-1 to Besiktas in July 2023.

Cimbom are without a clean sheet in all three of their pre-season outings this summer.

Ad

Galatasaray vs Strasbourg Prediction

Galatasaray are on a brilliant 14-game winning streak stretching back to the start of April. They have the stronger side on paper and will head into this one as favorites.

Le Racing began their pre-season campaign with a win after ending the previous campaign with consecutive defeats. They are, however, headed to a ground where Galatasaray have not lost all year and could see defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Strasbourg

Galatasaray vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More