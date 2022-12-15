Galatasaray vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16, 2022

Galatasaray will square off against Toulouse at the Estadio Algarve in a friendly on Friday (December 16).

Galatasaray have been winless in their four friendlies thus far and are coming off a 2-1 loss to Lazio in their previous game. Barış Alper Yılmaz gave them a fourth-minute lead, but Lazio bounced back with Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto's goals.

This will be the last friendly for Galatasaray in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break, as they take on Keciorengucu in their Turkish Cup game next Thursday before resuming their Super Lig campaign next Sunday.

Toulouse, meanwhile, will be playing their second friendly of the ongoing international break and are coming off a 2-2 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir. They will play Montpellier on Tuesday before resuming their Ligue 1 campaign against Marseille later this month.

Galatasaray vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time, but Galatasaray and Toulouse have previously gone up against teams from France and Turkey respectively.

Galatasaray have met French teams 22 times, winning eight, drawing five, losing nine.

Toulouse have met French teams just three teams across competitions, winning, drawing and losing once apiece.

Six of Galatasaray's last seven games have produced over 2.5 goals, while Toulouse have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games.

Galatasaray have scored 23 goals in 13 Turkish Super Lig games, while Toulouse have scored 20 times in 15 Ligue 1 games.

Galatasaray also boast a better defensive record, conceding 10 goals against 27 let in by Toulouse.

Galatasaray vs Toulouse Prediction

Galatasaray have scored at least twice in eight of their last ten games and are expected to continue that form. Toulouse, meanwhile, have failed to score in two of their last four games and might struggle here.

Nonetheless, the Turkish club have a competitive game coming up next week, so they might not risk key players. Considering the same a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-2 Toulouse

Galatasaray vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Galatasaray to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

