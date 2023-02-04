Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023

Galatasaray host Trabzonspor at the NEF Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Galatasaray are currently at the top of the league, five points ahead of Fenerbahce in second. Okan Buruk's side have been in incredible form this season, having only lost two games across all competitions so far. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Trabzonspor, on the other hand, are currently 6th in the league, two points off the top 3. Abdullah Avci's side have been in decent form recently, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Galatasaray on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw when they last met back in August 2022.

Galatasaray have the best defense in the league, having only conceded 16 goals in their 21 games so far this season.

Trabzonspor are tied for the 6th best attack in the league, having scored 33 goals in their 21 games so far this season.

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Yusuf Demir will be unavailable for Galatasaray due to injury. Meanwhile, Serkan Asan, Marek Hamsik, Huseyin Turkmen, Edin Visca, Dorukhan Tokoz and Bruno Peres will all miss the game for Trabzonspor on Sunday.

It's hard to see Trabzonspor taking anything away from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides so far this season. We predict Galatasaray will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-0 Trabzonspor

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Galatasaray have the best defensive record in the league, having only conceded 16 goals in 21 games so far this season)

Tip 3 - Mauro Icardi to score/assist (The forward has eight goals and five assists in only 11 games for Galatasaray so far this season)

