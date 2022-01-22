Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Round 23 of the Turkish Super Lig comes to an end at the Nef Stadyumu where Galatasaray play host to league leaders Trabzonspor on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak, while the visitors head into the game unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions.

Galatasaray failed to find their feet on Thursday as they fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Kasimpasa.

They have now lost each of their last four games in all competitions, including a shock defeat against lower-tier Denizlispor which saw their Turkish Cup run come to an end.

Galatasaray are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, picking up 27 points from 22 games to sit in 13th place.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor failed to return to winning ways last time out when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Giresunspor.

Abdullah Avci’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last seven games across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws in that time.

With 51 points from 22 games, Trabzonspor currently sit at the summit of the table, nine points above second-placed Konyaspor.

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Head-To-Head

Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides. Trabzonspor have picked up 13 wins, while 10 games have ended all square.

Galatasaray Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Trabzonspor Form Guide: D-W-W-D-D

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Team News

Galatasaray

Galatasaray will be without Mostafa Mohamed and Sofiane Feghouli, who are currently on international duty at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Fernando Muslera, Omar Elabdellaoui and Mbaye Diagne are currently recuperating from injuries and will also miss the game.

Injured: Fernando Muslera, Omar Elabdellaoui, Mbaye Diagne

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mostafa Mohamed, Sofiane Feghouli

Trabzonspor

Gervinho, Anthony Nwakaeme and Anders Trondsen are currently recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors. Djaniny is currently away at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Gervinho, Anthony Nwakaeme, Anders Trondsen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Djaniny

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ismail Cipe; Patrick van Aanholt, Christian Luyindama, Marcao, Sacha Boey; Alexandru Cicaldau, Berkan Kutlu; Ryan Babel, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Emre Kilinc; Hilal Dervisoglu

Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Uğurcan Çakır; Bruno Peres, Hüseyin Türkmen, Vitor Hugo, Stefano Denswil; Berat Ayberk Özdemir, Dorukhan Toköz; Abdülkadir Ömür, Anastasios Bakasetas, Edin Višća; Andreas Cornelius

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Galatasaray are currently not in the best of form, having lost each of their last four games in all competitions. We anticipate they will take a cautious approach against a rampant Trabzonspor side and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Trabzonspor

