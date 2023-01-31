Galatasaray vs Umraniye Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2023

Two sides at the opposing ends of the Turkish Super Lig table will square off for three points when Galatasaray host Umraniye at the Nef Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts currently hold a four-point advantage at the summit of the standings, having garnered 48 points from 20 matches. Umraniye occupy the opposing end with 14 points to their name, six points away from safety.

Gala come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away bashing of Girenuspor last weekend. Mauro Icardi missed a penalty on the stroke of halftime but Dries Mertens made amends in injury time to give Gala a 1-0 lead at the break. Three second-half goals saw the capital side leave with all three points.

Umraniye fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Antalyaspor. They went ahead through Umut Nayir but a fightback from the home side saw them edge the five-goal thriller.

Galatasaray vs Umraniye Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray claimed a 1-0 away victory in the reverse fixture between the two sides in August 2022.

Galatasaray are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning 13 matches in this sequence, including the last 11 successively.

Umraniye have conceded two goals or more in five of their last six competitive fixtures.

Each of Gala's last eight competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Galatasaray have scored two goals or more in each of their last four home games in all competitions.

Umraniye have scored two or more goals in five of their last six competitive away games.

Galatasaray vs Umraniye Prediction

Galatasaray have been on a roll this season as they seek to reclaim the league crown from arch-rivals Fenerbahce. Their four-point advantage at the summit has been inspired by an 11-game winning streak in all competitions.

Umraniye have had a tough start to life in the top flight following their promotion last term and need to start gathering points to avoid suffering an immediate relegation. However, Recap Ucar's side have been more adventurous on their travels, having scored two goals or more in five of their last six away games.

Galatasaray have been one of the most expansive sides in the league this term, with their games typically being high-scoring affairs. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Umraniye

Galatasaray vs Umraniye Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gala to score in both halves

