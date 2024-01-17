Galatasaray vs Umraniyespor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Galatasaray will lock horns against second-tier side Umraniyespor at Rams Park in the 2023-24 Turkish Cup fifth round on Thursday.

The hosts, reigning Turkish Super Lig champions, booked their place directly in the fifth round as one of the top four sides in the league standings from the 2022-23 campaign.

The visitors began their cup campaign in the third round in November, recording a 5-1 win over Orduspor. They defeated fourth-tier side Cankaya 2-1 in the previous round to book a date against their Istanbul rivals from the other side of the Bosphorus Strait.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and recorded a 2-1 home win over Kayserispor on Monday. Victor Nelsson broke the deadlock in the 25th minute and Dries Mertens scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after Kayserispor had equalized in the 57th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Genclerbirligi in the TFF First League on Sunday.

Galatasaray vs Umraniyespor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times across all competitions, with three of the meetings being friendlies. The hosts have an unbeaten record in this fixture, with four wins and one game ending in a draw.

They last met in the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig, with the hosts securing a league double with an aggregate score of 4-2.

Galatasaray have suffered just two losses at home in their last 18 games, with one of them coming in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals last season.

Umraniyespor have lost just once in their last 10 games across all competitions.

The hosts are record 18-time champions in the Turkish Cup but have not made it to the final since winning it in 2019.

Galatasaray vs Umraniyespor Prediction

Cimbom have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games while recording six wins, and they will look to continue that form here. They have recorded four consecutive wins at home, scoring nine goals while conceding three times, and are strong favorites.

Interestingly, their last three defeats in the Turkish Cup have come at home, including a 3-2 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir last season. Head coach Okan Buruk welcomed back Berkan Kutlu into the squad against Kayserispor after he returned from a loan at Genoa. He made an appearance from the bench and might get the nod to start here.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form recently, losing just twice in their last 14 games in all competitions. In their travels, they have won four of their last six games, keeping three clean sheets. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last five away games in the Turkish Cup, suffering three defeats and failing to score in four games.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form recently and have identical records in their last 10 games, with three draws, a loss, and six wins apiece. The hosts will be without a few players due to injuries and international duty and the visitors will look to capitalize on the same.

Nonetheless, considering the recent history between the two teams and home advantage for Galatasaray, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Umraniyespor

Galatasaray vs Umraniyespor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dries Mertens to score or assist any time - Yes