Galatasaray will entertain Villarreal at the NEF Stadyumu in a friendly on Tuesday (December 6).

This will be Galatasaray's second friendly against a La Liga team, after meeting Rayo Vallecano at home last week. They lost 1-0, with Andres Martin scoring a 34th-minute winner.

Villarreal, meanwhile. will be meeting a Turkish Super Lig team for the second time in a friendly this month. They met Fenerbahce on Saturday, which they lost 2-1. Etienne Capoue gave Villarreal a 24th-minute lead before Fenerbahce secured a comeback win.

Villarreal will next travel to England to face Aston Villa in another friendly, while Galatasaray will remain at home for more exhibition games.

Galatasaray vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice this far, with both meetings taking place in the third round of the erstwhile UEFA Cup in 2004. Villarreal won at home, while the away game was drawn.

Both games saw over 2.5 goals, with a 3-0 win for Villarreal at home in the first leg and the away leg ending 2-2.

Galatasaray have enjoyed a solid run in the Super Lig this season and are in second place in the standings. They have the second-best attacking record (29) and the second-best defensive record (10) in the competition.

Villarreal have endured a slow start to their La Liga campaign and are in ninth place in the standings.

Villarreal have failed to score in three of their last six games across competitions.

Galatasaray have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Galatasaray vs Villarreal Prediction

Galatasaray fell to a 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano and will look to bounce back here. They also have home advantage, which might work in their favour.

Villarreal, meanwhile, gave some of their fringe players game time against Fenerbahce, and the trend could continue. Considering the same, the two teams could play out a draw.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Villarreal

Galatasaray vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Galatasaray to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes