Galatasaray vs Yeni Malatyaspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Galatasaray will welcome Yeni Malatyaspor to the Nef Stadium for a matchday 33 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

The home side will be looking to return to winning ways following their listless 2-0 defeat away to eternal rivals Fenerbahce last Sunday. Miha Zajc and Serdar Dursun scored in either half to guide the Yellow Canaries to all three points.

Malatyaspor fell to a 1-0 loss to Giresunspor on home turf. Hamidou Traore's strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings on 20 points and they have already been relegated from the top-flight. Gala sit in 15th spot on 41 points and are on course for their worst-ever Super Lig finish.

Galatasaray vs Yeni Malatyaspor Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have seven wins from their previous 12 matches against Yeni Malatyaspor. The visitors have two wins to their name, while three matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate in November 2021.

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Yeni Malatyaspor form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Galatasaray vs Yeni Malatyaspor Team News

Galatasaray

Sofiane Feghouli is the only known injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Sofiane Feghouli

Suspension: None

Yeni Malatyaspor

Stephen Mallan and Nuri Fatih Aydin are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Nuri Fatih Aydin, Stephen Mallan

Suspension: None

Galatasaray vs Yeni Malatyaspor Predicted XI

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera (GK); Patrick van Aanholt, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Erick Pulgar; Kerem Akturkoglu, Ryan Babel, Emre Kilinc; Bafetimbi Gomis

Yeni Malatyaspor (4-5-1); Ertac Ozbir (GK); Karim Hafez, Gaston Campi, Philip Awuku, Kenan Ozer; Azubuike Okechukwu, Jospin Nshimirimana, Godfred Donsah, Nouha Dicko, Mustafa Eskihellac; Benjamin Tetteh

Galatasaray vs Yeni Malatyaspor Prediction

Yeni Malastyaspor having already been relegated means they do not have any extra motivation to seek a win and their four-game losing streak is indicative of their decreased confidence.

Galatasaray, for their part, have blown hot and cold but are heavily fancied to secure maximum points against the basement team. Despite their inconsistencies, the hosts should still have too much firepower for Malatyaspor.

Prdiction: Galatasaray 2-0 Yeni Malatyaspor

