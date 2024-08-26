Galatasaray vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2024

A place in the UEFA Champions League new-look group draw will be on the line when Galatasaray and Young Boys square off at Rams Park on Tuesday. Having suffered a narrow first-leg defeat in Sweden last week, Okan Buruk’s men will head into the weekend looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and make a remarkable comeback.

Galatasaray’s dreams of securing Champions League football suffered a blow last Wednesday as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Young Boys in the first leg of their playoff clash at the Wankdorf Stadion.

Joel Monteiro and Michy Batshuayi scored twice for either side to level matters heading into the final minutes of the game before Filip Ugrinic converted his 86th-minute penalty to hand the hosts a dramatic victory.

After two games on the road, Galatasaray now return home, where they are on a run of six wins from seven competitive matches since the start of March and will be backing themselves to turn things around on Tuesday.

Following last Wednesday’s results, Young Boys have now won back-to-back matches for the first time this season, after they thrashed FC Printse-Nendaz 10-0 in the Swiss Cup on August 17.

However, Patrick Rahmen’s men have failed to impose themselves back home as they are without a win in their opening five games of the 2024-25 Super League campaign.

Young Boys currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table, having picked up just two points from the first 15 available.

Galatasaray vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Galatasaray and Young Boys, with both sides picking up one win each in their three previous encounters.

Young Boys are unbeaten in four consecutive matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since their 4-0 defeat against St. Gallen on July 28.

Galatasaray have won all but one of their last seven competitive home games, with a 1-0 defeat against Fenerbahce on May 16 being the exception.

Young Boys are unbeaten in seven of their last nine away matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since the start of April.

Galatasaray vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys showed their mettle in the reverse fixture but are in for a tough 90 minutes at Rams Park, where Galatasaray have won six of their last seven matches. That said, we predict Buruk’s men will overturn their first-leg deficit to book their spot in the Champions League.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Young Boys

Galatasaray vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Galatasaray’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in nine of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

