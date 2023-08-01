Galatasaray vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023

Galatasaray welcome Zalgiris to the NEF Stadyumu in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday (August 2).

The first leg in Lithuania last week ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, with all four goals coming in the second half. Donatas Kazlauskas bagged an injury-time equaliser but was sent off a minute later and will miss the second leg.

Zalgiris suffered a 2-1 home loss to Panevezys on Sunday and will look to return to winning ways. Galatasaray, meanwhile, will head into the decisive second leg with a week's rest.

The Turkish side have a rich history in the Champions League but have not made the group stage in three seasons. Meanwhile,Zalgiris, have never made the group stage of the Champions League.

They qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. That marked the first time they made the group stage of a UEFA competition.

Galatasaray vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time, with their first-leg meeting last week being their first.

Zalgiris have failed to score in five of their last eight away games in the qualifiers.

The visitors have just two wins in five games across competitions but have fared well on their travels, winning their last five outings.

Galatasaray have one win in five games this season, but four of them were friendlies.

Galatasaray have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games across competitions.

Galatasaray vs Zalgiris Prediction

Galatasaray played their first competitive game of the season last week and produced a commendable performance.

They have suffered just one defeat at home in their last six European games, including qualifiers. Zalgiris, meanwhile, have just two wins from 11 away games in Europe.

The two teams contested the first leg closely, with 14 attempts on target. The second leg could also be a tight affair, home advantage should do the trick for Galatasaray.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Zalgiris

Galatasaray vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mathias Oyewusi Kehinde to score or assist any time - Yes