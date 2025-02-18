Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Marumo Gallants and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday 18 clash on Wednesday (February 19th). The game will be played at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 victory they registered over AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup. Junior Zindonga broke the deadlock in the 18th minute and his goal helped his side advance to the next round.

They will now shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to the same opponents.

Sundowns, meanwhile, advanced with a 2-0 home win over Mpheni in the Nedbank Cup. Tashreeq Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas scored first half goals to help their side advance. Their last league game came in a surprise 1-0 defeat away to TS Galaxy.

Despite the loss, they remained at the top of the table with 42 points to show for their efforts in 16 games. The Gallants are 14th on 15 points.

Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have eight wins from 11 head-to-head games. Gallants were victorious once while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash in November 2024 when Sundowns claimed a 2-0 away win.

Sundowns have won the last four head-to-head games on the bounce.

Seven of Gallants' last eight home games have produced less than three goals, with six seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Sundowns have won six of their last seven games across competitions (one loss).

Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Gallants are unbeaten in their last four home games, winning three games in this run. Each of those wins came with an accompanying clean sheet and defensive resoluteness could be crucial to their hopes of getting anything here.

Four of Sundowns' last five away games have been decided by a one-goal margin. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games and hold a nine-point advantage at the summit of the standings having played two games more than second-placed Orlando Pirates.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Marumo Gallants 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sundowns to score over 1.5 goals

